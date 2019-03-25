Pilot crashes stolen plane into building in Africa, killing self in reported murder attempt on wife

A pilot in Botswana reportedly tried to murder his wife by crashing a stolen plane into the building where she was attending a baby shower Saturday, but the man ended up as the only casualty in the horrifying homicide plot -- portions of which were caught on video.

The Matsieng Flying Club said in a news release the incident took place around 6:30 p.m., hours after the pilot was allegedly involved in some sort of domestic dispute.

Members of the club were at an event in a Matsieng Airport building when they noticed a 2016 Beechcraft Kingair B200 aircraft approaching. The witnesses watched as the plane made "a number of low-level fly pasts from different directions," according to the group.

Video posted to Twitter showed one of the low-level passes near the airport.

"Matsieng Flying Club members sensed that the pilot might have had an ulterior motive at the time and ordered an immediate evacuation of the club premises by the approximately fifty attendees," the group said.

The pilot, identified by South Africa's Eyewitness News and The Citizen as Charl Viljoen, allegedly had a physical altercation with his wife at a baby shower held at the airstrip earlier and was asked to leave the event.

Another man, who was not identified, told Eyewitness News that Viljoen then called his friend who was at the venue.

“He phoned his one mate on the ground there who was still at the party and he wanted to know where his wife was," the man told the news outlet. "The guy that he called started shouting so that everybody could run away. And then he flew into the Matsieng clubhouse.”

Everyone in the building was able to get out before the plane slammed into it, according to the group, who added there were no serious injuries to anyone in the vicinity of the crash scene.

The club facility and Matsieng air traffic control tower were destroyed on impact, while a fire triggered by the crash also destroyed 13 vehicles parked nearby. Viljoen was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead, Botswana police spokesperson Dipheko Motube told The Citizen.

The pilot and his wife were originally from South Africa, and had been living and working in Botswana for 10 years, according to the Citizen.

Local authorities are now investigating the incident, according to the news outlet.

