Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

World
Published

Pervez Musharraf, former president of Pakistan, sentenced to death for treason

Edmund DeMarche
By Edmund DeMarche | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for Dec. 17Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for Dec. 17

Fox News Flash top headlines for Dec. 17 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

Pervez Musharraf, Pakistan’s former president who has been living outside the country, was sentenced to death in absentia Tuesday on charges of high treason stemming from his decision to suspend the constitution and detain judges in 2007.

Salman Nadeem, a government law officer, told Reuters that Musharraf was found guilty of Article 6 “for violation of the constitution of Pakistan.”  The three-person court ruled in favor of the sentence 2-1.

Musharraf took power in a 1999 coup but was forced to step down in 2008. The charges have been in place since 2013 and he is currently in Dubai. The BBC reported that he was allowed to leave Pakistan for medical treatment.

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The move to suspend the constitution in 2007 backfired and led to widespread protests by the country's powerful legal community. Eventually, Musharraf was forced to step down and left the country soon after.

After the sentence was announced, Pakistan's Information Minister Firdous Ashiq Awan told reporters that Prime Minister Imran Khan's government would "review in detail" the verdict before commenting on it.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

Edmund DeMarche is a senior news editor for FoxNews.com. Follow him on Twitter @EDeMarche.