Iranian missile attack on US base in Iraq left 34 soldiers with concussions, Pentagon says

Thirty-four American troops suffered concussions during the Iranian missile attack on a base in Iraq earlier this month following the killing of Revolutionary Guards Gen. Qassem Soleimani, the Pentagon said.

The announcement Friday comes after U.S. Central Command said last week that only 11 soldiers were flown out of Al Assad Air Base for treatment of concussion symptoms.

Eight U.S. troops have since returned to the U.S. for additional treatment, Jonathan Hoffman, the chief spokesman for the Department of Defense, said Friday.

IMAGES SHOW SCALE OF DAMAGE AT IRAQI BASE FOLLOWING IRANIAN AIRSTRIKES

Half of the 34 injured troops have returned to duty in Iraq, he added.

The Jan. 8 explosions at the base -- where about 1,500 Americans and coalition forces are stationed -- created large craters, knocked over concrete barriers and destroyed facilities that house dozens of soldiers.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

U.S. forces first used the base after the 2003 U.S.-led invasion that toppled Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein. Later, American troops were stationed there amid the fight against the Islamic State terror network.

Trump visited the sprawling airbase in December 2018, his first presidential visit to troops in the region.

Fox News’ Frank Miles contributed to this report.