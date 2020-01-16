Expand / Collapse search
Iran
Iran rocket attack on Iraqi military base injured 11 US service members, official reveals

The U.S. Air Force spotted Iran moving ballistic missiles ahead of their strike against two U.S. bases in Iraq.

Eleven U.S. service members were treated for concussion symptoms after Iran's rocket attack targeting Iraqi military bases earlier this month, a spokesman for U.S. Central Command revealed Thursday night.

President Trump and U.S. officials had said earlier that no Americans were killed or injured in the Jan. 8 attack.

Several U.S. troops "were treated for concussion symptoms from the blast and are still being assessed. As a standard procedure, all personnel in the vicinity of a blast are screened for traumatic brain injury, and if deemed appropriate are transported to a higher level of care," Capt. Bill Urban, the Central Command spokesman, said Thursday.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.