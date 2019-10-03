Paris knife attack in police station kills 1 officer, injures another; assailant killed: officials

A police officer was killed and another was injured in a knife attack inside Paris police headquarters Thursday before the attacker was shot and killed, officials said.

The assailant, who authorities have yet to identify, made his way into the police building around 1 p.m. and attacked officers, police union official Yves Lefebvre said. It wasn’t immediately clear how far the man made it into the building before police shot him.

One of the officers was gravely injured, Lefebvre told French channel BFM TV. Further details on the injured officers weren’t immediately available.

The country’s interior minister and the Paris prosecutor were on their way to the scene, according to local media.

The police headquarters is located across the street from Notre Dame Cathedral.

