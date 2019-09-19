Expand / Collapse search
France
French chateau robbed of $2.2M in jewels, cash, officials say

At least $2.2 million worth of jewels and money were stolen from a famed French chateau on Thursday, investigators said.

Six people were behind the heist at Vaux-le-Vicomte Chateau, located roughly 30 miles southeast of Paris, according to French authorities, who said the thieves struck overnight.

The owners of the property — a couple in their 80s — were not injured in the incident. "The owners are doing fine and the chateau remains open for visits as usual," property management told AFP.

Vaux-le-Vicomte Chateau in France was robbed of roughly $2.2 million in jewels and money on Thursday, officials said.

The thieves stole emeralds and other items from a safe in the chateau, officials said. They did not appear to be armed during their heist.

Originally designed for King Louis XIV's finance minister Nicolas Fouquet, the chateau has a marble-floored ballroom, chandelier-studded dining room and precisely pruned gardens. It's attracted stars from around the world — notably for the 2007 wedding of "Desperate Housewives" actress Eva Longoria and NBA star Tony Parker. They later divorced.

Vaux-le-Vicomte Chateau reportedly sees roughly 250,000 visitors each year.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

