French chateau robbed of $2.2M in jewels, cash, officials say

At least $2.2 million worth of jewels and money were stolen from a famed French chateau on Thursday, investigators said.

Six people were behind the heist at Vaux-le-Vicomte Chateau, located roughly 30 miles southeast of Paris, according to French authorities, who said the thieves struck overnight.

The owners of the property — a couple in their 80s — were not injured in the incident. "The owners are doing fine and the chateau remains open for visits as usual," property management told AFP.

The thieves stole emeralds and other items from a safe in the chateau, officials said. They did not appear to be armed during their heist.

Originally designed for King Louis XIV's finance minister Nicolas Fouquet, the chateau has a marble-floored ballroom, chandelier-studded dining room and precisely pruned gardens. It's attracted stars from around the world — notably for the 2007 wedding of "Desperate Housewives" actress Eva Longoria and NBA star Tony Parker. They later divorced.

Vaux-le-Vicomte Chateau reportedly sees roughly 250,000 visitors each year.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.