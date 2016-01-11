Palestinian on hunger strike in Israel in critical condition

A Palestinian official says the health of a Palestinian journalist on a hunger strike in an Israeli jail is deteriorating.

Palestinian minister of prisoner affairs Issa Qaraqe says Monday Mohammed al-Qeq is in "critical condition" on his 48th day on hunger strike. The 33-year-old journalist was arrested on Nov. 21 and is serving a six-month sentence for what his wife, Faihaa al-Qeq, said was "incitement."

Israel's internal security agency Shin Bet didn't immediately respond to a request for comment on al-Qeq.

Al-Qeq, who has had past arrests over involvement with Hamas, is protesting his jailing by Israel without trial or charge, a measure called administrative detention.

A law passed last year allows Israel to force feed a hunger striker if his life is in danger, even if the prisoner refuses.