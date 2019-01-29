Pakistan’s top court dismisses Islamists’ appeal to overturn Christian woman’s acquittal for blasphemy

Pakistan's Supreme Court upheld the acquittal of a Christian woman who was sentenced to death for blasphemy ruled that she is now free to leave the country where she’s facing death threats.

Aasia Bibi, previously spent eight years on death row before being acquitted last October, now may leave Pakistan and join her daughters, who have fled to Canada where they have been given asylum.

The top court’s ruling came after radical Islamic parties filed a last-minute appeal of the acquittal following days of protests.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.