Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Asia
Published

Pakistani protesters attack TV stations, 1 killed

By | Associated Press
  • f03a0599-
    Image 1 of 3

    Activists of Pakistan's Muttahida Qaumi Movement clash with police in Karachi, Pakistan, Monday, Aug. 22, 2016. Pakistani officials say protesters have attacked TV stations and clashed with police in the southern city, leaving one person dead and eight others wounded, including three media workers. (AP Photo/Fareed Khan) (The Associated Press)

  • 32d35cf9-
    Image 2 of 3

    Activists of Pakistan's Muttahida Qaumi Movement protest against government in Karachi, Pakistan, Monday, Aug. 22, 2016. Pakistani officials say protesters have attacked TV stations and clashed with police in the southern city of Karachi, leaving one person dead and eight others wounded, including three media workers. (AP Photo/Fareed Khan) (The Associated Press)

  • fb783bad-
    Image 3 of 3

    Women activists of Pakistan's Muttahida Qaumi Movement rescue a supporter after a clash with police in Karachi, Pakistan, Monday, Aug. 22, 2016. Pakistani officials say protesters have attacked TV stations and clashed with police in the southern city, leaving one person dead and eight others wounded, including three media workers. (AP Photo/Fareed Khan) (The Associated Press)

KARACHI, Pakistan – Pakistani officials say protesters have attacked TV stations and clashed with police in the southern city of Karachi, leaving one person dead and eight others wounded, including three media workers.

Supporters of the MQM party accuse the media of failing to cover a six-day hunger strike protesting the recent arrest of party members. After a speech Monday broadcast from London by the party's self-exiled leader, Altaf Hussain, protesters marched on two TV stations and torched three vehicles.

Senior police officer Saqib Ismail says police fired tear gas and arrested 12 people.

Dr Seemi Jamali at Jinnah Hospital says one person was killed and eight others were wounded, two by gunshots.

The MQM has a history of violent protests and clashes with police and rival political parties in Karachi.