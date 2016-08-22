Pakistani protesters attack TV stations, 1 killed

next Image 1 of 3

Pakistani officials say protesters have attacked TV stations and clashed with police in the southern city of Karachi, leaving one person dead and eight others wounded, including three media workers.

Supporters of the MQM party accuse the media of failing to cover a six-day hunger strike protesting the recent arrest of party members. After a speech Monday broadcast from London by the party's self-exiled leader, Altaf Hussain, protesters marched on two TV stations and torched three vehicles.

Senior police officer Saqib Ismail says police fired tear gas and arrested 12 people.

Dr Seemi Jamali at Jinnah Hospital says one person was killed and eight others were wounded, two by gunshots.

The MQM has a history of violent protests and clashes with police and rival political parties in Karachi.