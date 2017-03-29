Pakistan halts extradition of US man accused of terror plot

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A defense lawyer says a Pakistani court has temporarily barred the extradition of a U.S. citizen of Pakistani origin accused of planning a terrorist attack in New York with help from the Islamic State group.

Tariq Asad said his client, Talha Haroon, was detained in Pakistan last year. He says the Islamabad High Court on Monday ruled in favor of a petition by the detainee's father to halt his extradition.

Asad said his client's father, Haroon Rashid, told the court that his son is innocent and that his life will be in danger if he is extradited to the United States In his petition, Rashid says President Donald Trump has "biased and prejudiced policy against the Muslims."

Asad says the next hearing in the case will be held April 11.