Pakistan
Published

Pakistan bus, car collision kills 22 people, injures 12

Pakistan has frequent accidents due to poor road infrastructure

Associated Press
A speeding bus collided with a car and plunged into a ravine in northwest Pakistan on Tuesday, killing at least 22 passengers and injuring 12 others, police said, the second such deadly accident in less than a week.

The bus was traveling to the garrison city of Rawalpindi from the Ghizer district in the north when the accident happened near Shatial village, 30 miles north of Peshawar, the capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, said Dildar Khan, an area police chief.

PLANE CARRYING DECEASED PAKISTANI EX-PRESIDENT ARRIVES IN KARACHI

A Pakistan collision between two vehicles left 22 people dead, and 12 others injured on Tuesday. Pakistan has frequent road accidents due to poor infrastructure. 

He said rescuers transferred the dead and injured to a hospital, where some of them were listed in critical condition.

Last Friday, 17 people were killed in a head-on collision between a passenger bus and a speeding truck near a tunnel in the Kohat district in northwest Pakistan. On Jan, 29, another deadly accident happened in southern Pakistan where a bus crashed into a pillar and fell off a bridge, killing 40 people.

Deadly accidents are common in Pakistan due to poor road infrastructure and a disregard for traffic laws.