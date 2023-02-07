Expand / Collapse search
Maryland
Published

Maryland transit bus crashes into tractor trailer, 1 taken to hospital

Maryland crash happened on I-270 near I-370, impacted traffic in the area for hours

Pilar Arias
By Pilar Arias | Fox News
Crews spent much of Monday night cleaning up the mess left behind after a Montgomery County Transit Ride On bus collided with a tractor-trailer on I-270 in Gaithersburg, Maryland. 

A spokesman for Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service tweeted photos from the scene, which at one point had all lanes blocked on the interstate just before the ramp for I-370.

The delivery truck was carrying multicolored paper products, which spilled into the roadway along with fuel during the crash. 

No information has been released about what caused the crash. 

  • Ride On Bus crash one
    Image 1 of 3

    Police told FOX 5 DC there were no passengers on the bus at the time of the crash (Montgomery County (MD) Fire & Rescue Service)

  • Ride On bus crash two
    Image 2 of 3

    Boxes and debris lie on the interstate where a Ride On bus collided with a tractor-trailer in Maryland. Crews spent many overnight hours cleaning up the scene.  (Montgomery County (MD) Fire & Rescue Service)

  • Ride On bus crash three
    Image 3 of 3

    All lanes were blocked on SN I270 just before the ramp for I370 following this crash in Gaithersburg, Maryland late Monday. (Montgomery County (MD) Fire & Rescue Service)

The Ride On bus was not carrying passengers at the time of the crash around 9:30 p.m. Its driver was taken to a hospital due to a separate medical issue. 

No other injuries were reported, police told FOX 5 DC. 