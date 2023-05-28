Expand / Collapse search
Canada
Published

Ontario man allegedly killed tenants in landlord-tenant dispute: Police

Police say the 57-year-old landlord barricaded himself in the residence with registered firearms


By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten | Fox News
Police in Ontario, Canada were involved in a negotiation with a landlord who allegedly shot and killed two of his tenants following a landlord-tenant dispute then barricaded himself indoors for hours.

The Hamilton Police Departments shared in a press release on Saturday, May 27, at approximately 5:40 p.m that police responded to a home in Stoney Creek, Ontario where they found two people dead who had been shot. 

Hamilton Police vehicle

Hamilton Police Department in Ontario, Canada (Hamilton Police Department)

Authorities shared that the individuals, a 27-year-old female and 28-year-old male, were tenants and renting from a 57-year-old landlord. The three individuals were allegedly in an argument, when the landlord allegedly shot and killed his tenants. 

Police said that when they arrived at the scene of the crime, the landlord refused to cooperate with police and barricaded himself inside his property with firearms that were registered to him. Police blocked off the residential area and negotiators were in talks with the man throughout the night in attempts to "peacefully resolve the incident."

Negotiations came to an abrupt end at approximately 10:30 P.M. when the landlord fired at the Hamilton Police armored vehicle and later fired additional rounds at police. 

Authorities said that following the landlords confrontation with authorities they "invoked their mandate" and "there is no longer a threat to public safety." They did not clarify if the suspect was deceased or taken into custody.

Police said they notified families of both victims, though their names will not be released.

Throughout the negotiation and eventual confrontation, police emergency units contained the residential area and warned neighbors to stay indoors. 

