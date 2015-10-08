Expand / Collapse search
December 12, 2015

Oil-starved Nepal seeks suppliers to bring in fuel air or other means before major festival

Associated Press
    FILE - In this Sept. 28, 2015, file photo, Nepalese motorists wait for their turn to fill fuel in their motorbikes at a fuel pump run by the Nepalese army in Kathmandu, Nepal. Struggling with a fuel shortage after Indian shipments went on hold, Nepal is asking suppliers to bring gasoline and kerosene by airplane before the Himalayan country begins celebrating its biggest festival of the year, and for the first time is looking to import fuel in from China. (AP Photo/Niranjan Shrestha, File) (The Associated Press)

    FILE - In this Thursday, Sept. 24, 2015 file photo, Nepalese oil tankers and commercial trucks stand stranded near a gate that marks the Nepalese border with India, in Birgunj, Nepal. Struggling with a fuel shortage after Indian shipments went on hold, Nepal is asking suppliers to bring gasoline and kerosene by airplane before the Himalayan country begins celebrating its biggest festival of the year, and for the first time is looking to import fuel in from China. (AP Photo/Ram Sarraf, File) (The Associated Press)

    Nepalese people wait for their turn to fill fuel In their motorbikes at gas station run by Nepalese army in Kathmandu, Nepal, Thursday, Oct. 8, 2015. Struggling with a fuel shortage after Indian shipments went on hold, Nepal is asking suppliers to bring gasoline and kerosene by airplane before the Himalayan country begins celebrating its biggest festival of the year, and for the first time is looking to import fuel from China. (AP Photo/Niranjan Shrestha) (The Associated Press)

KATHMANDU, Nepal – Nepal has issued a notice seeking suppliers to bring in fuel by air or by any other means to ease the situation ahead of the biggest festival celebrated in the Himalayan nation.

The notice published by the state-run Nepal Oil Corp has asked suppliers to submit proposals to supply gasoline, kerosene and diesel and aviation fuel to the capital Kathmandu by air or by land.

Nepal has been hit by fuel shortages since last month amid ethnic protests in the south and an unofficial blockade by India stopped the flow of oil tankers and trucks into the country.

The blockade has caused disruptions in transportation and schools to shut down. Hospitals are also running low on medicine.

Dasain, a major Hindu two-week festival, begins next week.