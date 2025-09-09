Officials reject Gaza flotilla's claim that it was bombed: 'No basis in truth'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Tunisian officials on Tuesday rejected an activist group’s claim that a drone bombed its flotilla as it was delivering humanitarian aid to Gaza.

The Tunisian Interior Ministry said in a statement that reports of a drone strike on a boat at Sidi Bou Said port "have no basis in truth," and was investigating a fire that broke out on the deck of the vessel, Reuters reported.

The response came after the Global Sumud Flotilla (GSF) said in a statement overnight that one of its main vessels "was struck by a drone." The group said the boat, sailing under the Portuguese flag, sustained damage to its main deck and below-deck storage, but that no one was hurt.

Footage posted on the group's social media showed a flash of light landing on one of the boats and setting off what appeared to be a fire.

US-BACKED GAZA AID GROUP SLAMS DOCTORS WITHOUT BORDERS, ACCUSES IT OF SPREADING 'FALSE' CLAIMS

"Acts of aggression aimed at intimidating and derailing our mission will not deter us," it said in a statement. "Our peaceful mission to break the siege on Gaza and stand in solidarity with its people continues with determination and resolve."

HAMAS LOSING IRON GRIP ON GAZA AS US-BACKED GROUP GETS AID TO PALESTINIANS IN NEED

The flotilla is part of a movement consisting of dozens of boats from 44 countries that are carrying humanitarian aid, including food, water and medicine, in the hopes of delivering them to civilians in the Gaza Strip. Swedish activist Greta Thunberg is a member of the group.

The group held a press conference in the Tunisian capital of Tunis later Tuesday. People who attended waved Palestinian flags and banners.

Portuguese activist Miguel Duarte, who was aboard the vessel, said at the press conference that he clearly saw a drone just a few meters above his head moments before an explosion.

"The drone stood a few seconds on top of a bunch of life jackets and then dropped a bomb," Duarte said. "The bomb exploded, and there was a big flame, there was a fire on board immediately. We picked up the fire extinguishers, we were able to fight the fire successfully, and everybody was safe, fortunately."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Israel has imposed a naval blockade on Gaza since Hamas took control in 2007, saying it is necessary to stop weapons from being smuggled. The blockade has remained in place throughout Israel's current war with Hamas following the terror group's deadly attack on Israel in October 2023.

The Associated Press and Reuters contributed to this report.