Puerto Rico
Published

Official: Ex Puerto Rico Governor Wanda Vazquez arrested

Prior to her arrest, Wanda Vázquez was sworn in as Puerto Rico's governor in August 2019 and lost in the 2021 primaries

Associated Press
Former Puerto Rico Governor Wanda Vázquez was arrested in the U.S. territory Thursday on corruption charges, an official told The Associated Press.

Two other unidentified people were arrested along with her, said the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to talk about the federal case. No further details were immediately available.

Puerto Rico Governor Wanda Vazquez Garced speaks during a press conference to announce strict new rules for all passengers flying into Puerto Rico to curb coronavirus cases in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on June 30, 2020.

Puerto Rico Governor Wanda Vazquez Garced speaks during a press conference to announce strict new rules for all passengers flying into Puerto Rico to curb coronavirus cases in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on June 30, 2020. (Photo by RICARDO ARDUENGO/AFP via Getty Images)

Juan Rosado-Reynés, a spokesman for Vázquez, told the AP he did not have an immediate comment.

Vázquez was sworn in as governor in August 2019 following a local Supreme Court ruling after former Gov. Ricardo Rosselló stepped down following massive protests. She served until 2021, after losing the primaries of the pro-statehood New Progressive Party to now-Gov. Pedro Pierluisi.

SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO: Puerto Rico interim governor Pedro Pierluisi answers questions during a press conference on his first day in the government's mansion on August 2, 2019 in San Juan, Puerto Rico. 

SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO: Puerto Rico interim governor Pedro Pierluisi answers questions during a press conference on his first day in the government's mansion on August 2, 2019 in San Juan, Puerto Rico.  (Photo by Angel Valentin/Getty Images)

Vázquez previously served as the island’s justice secretary.