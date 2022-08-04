Official: Ex Puerto Rico Governor Wanda Vazquez arrested

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Puerto Rico Governor Wanda Vázquez was arrested in the U.S. territory Thursday on corruption charges, an official told The Associated Press.

Two other unidentified people were arrested along with her, said the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to talk about the federal case. No further details were immediately available.

Juan Rosado-Reynés, a spokesman for Vázquez, told the AP he did not have an immediate comment.

Vázquez was sworn in as governor in August 2019 following a local Supreme Court ruling after former Gov. Ricardo Rosselló stepped down following massive protests. She served until 2021, after losing the primaries of the pro-statehood New Progressive Party to now-Gov. Pedro Pierluisi.

Vázquez previously served as the island’s justice secretary.