Nurses suspended after viral video threatening to kill Israeli man: Australia Health Department

Two Sydney nurses who threatened on camera to kill an Israeli man and other Jewish people in their care were identified and immediately suspended from practicing.

The Australian Department of Health and Aged Care announced in a statement on Thursday that the Nursing and Midwifery Council of New South Wales (NSW) suspended the registrations of registered nurses Ahmad Rashad Nadir and Sarah Abu Lebdeh, effective immediately.

Nadir and Lebdeh, who initially claimed they were doctors while donning scrubs, threatened Israeli influencer Max Veifer on an international video chat website called Chatrouletka.

After asking Veifer about his nationality, Lebdeh said "it's Palentine's country , not your country you piece of s---," according to the video.

She proceeded to tell Veifer "when the time comes, I want you to remember my face, so you can understand that you will die the most disgusting death."

Nadir chimed in and they both said they would not treat Veifer and would kill him if he came to their hospital .

"You have no idea how many Israelis came to this hospital and…," Nadir said, while sliding his arm across his neck in a throat-slashing motion.

The Australian Health Practitioner Regulation Agency automatically updated their record on the public register of practitioners, making the two Bankstown Hospital nurses unable to practice nursing anywhere in Australia, in any context.

"The idea that you would single out a particular group in our community and indicate you wouldn’t care for them, let alone actively threaten their lives, runs against every single principle in our health care system," the health department wrote in the statement.

Officials said "their sickening comments – and the hatred that underpins them – have no place in our health system and no place anywhere in Australia."



The department added Australians have a right to feel safe wherever they go and "nowhere should be safer" than a hospital.



"Health workers have a solemn duty to treat and heal everyone who comes before them needing help," according to the statement. "The overwhelming majority hold to that oath."

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese confirmed on Tuesday the pair were "rightly" referred to the NSW Police for criminal investigation.

"Individuals found to have committed criminal antisemitic acts will face the full force of our laws," Albanese wrote in a post on X. "The footage is sickening and shameful."

On Wednesday, Australia enacted a hate crimes bill imposing minimum mandatory penalties for certain hate-related crimes, including six years for terrorist offenses, three years for financing terrorism and one year for displaying hate symbols.

NSW Health Minister Ryan Park claimed there was "no evidence" the nurses harmed patients in their care, but the investigation is ongoing.

Lebdeh's family members spoke to various news outlets claiming she was "baited" and that she was "sorry," the New York Post reported.

Israel's biggest newspaper, Israel Hayom, seemingly responded to the remarks with a story titled, "Sorry, not sorry," and accused the two nurses of minimizing the incident, according to the report.

Sharren Haskel, deputy minister of foreign affairs of the state of Israel, posted on X, commending Australian officials for their response, and calling the pair "racist."

"Thank you, @ChrisMinnsMP for your swift and decisive action against the racist nurses who threatened to kill Jews. Your dedication and efforts in combating antisemitism over the past month are commendable, and we deeply appreciate your commitment to protecting the Jewish community of New South Wales."

Haskel added there must be "zero tolerance" for racism and antisemitism and noted threats must be met with "the full force of the law."