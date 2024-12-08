Columbia group's antisemitic newspaper draws outrage from NY lawmaker, as university investigates

Students at Columbia University are distributing an antisemitic newspaper called "The Columbia Intifada," and one New York lawmaker is calling for consequences.

Copies of the newspaper launched by students who are part of an anti-Israel club were handed out on campus. They contain articles with the titles "Zionist Peace Means Palestinian Blood" and "The Myth of the Two-State Solution," the New York Post reported, noting that the authors' identities are not disclosed.

"If @Columbia cannot protect Jewish students on their campus, they should lose federal funding and have their tax-exempt status revoked," Rep. Mike Lawler, R-N.Y., posted to X. "And for those students here on a visa engaged in an ‘intifada’ against American students of the Jewish faith? Deport them."

Images of the newspaper were posted to the Columbia Students for Justice in Palestine X account, with the group calling it their "official newspaper."

PRO-PALESTINIAN PROTESTERS PLAN ANTI-VETERANS DAY GATHERING AT COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY: 'DISGUSTING'

Columbia issued a statement about the paper on Friday.

"Using the Columbia name for a publication that glorifies violence and makes individuals in our community feel targeted in any way is a breach of our values," it reads. "As we have said repeatedly, discrimination and promoting violence or terror is not acceptable and antithetical to what our community stands for. We are investigating this incident through our applicable offices and policies."

TWO JEWISH STUDENTS AT DEPAUL UNIVERSITY TARGETED ON CAMPUS BY MASKED ATTACKERS

The publication disturbed some Jewish students, according to the Post.

"When I see stuff like that, the title, ‘Myth of the Two-State Solution,’ these people don’t want peace," Brooke Chasalow, 20, said.

Another student who refused to provide her identity said she is "supportive."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I encourage the diversity of ideas in a school when we’re being censored," she told the Post.

Anti-Israel protests plagued the Ivy League university during the spring semester, prompting the school to cancel its university-wide commencement and make campus safety changes ahead of the start of the new academic year, which began earlier this fall.