United Kingdom

Nurse convicted of murdering 7 babies at hospital neonatal unit loses bid to appeal

Lucy Letby's crimes occurred between June 2015 and June 2016 at the Countess of Chester Hospital in England

Associated Press
Published
Moment nurse Lucy Letby arrested by UK police in 2018 Video

Moment nurse Lucy Letby arrested by UK police in 2018

Letby was found guilty of murdering seven babies at the hospital where she worked – making her the UK’s most prolific child serial killer (Video: Cheshire Police)

  • Lucy Letby, a British neonatal nurse, lost her bid to appeal after being convicted of murdering seven babies and attempting to murder six others.
  • Letby's crimes occurred between June 2015 and June 2016 at the neonatal unit of the Countess of Chester Hospital in northwestern England.
  • The Court of Appeal heard her case in April and announced their decision on Friday.

A British neonatal nurse who was convicted of murdering seven babies and the attempted murder of six others has lost her bid to appeal.

Lucy Letby, 34, had asked for permission to challenge the verdict after she was convicted and sentenced to life in prison last year. 

A three-judge panel of Britain's Court of Appeal heard the case in April and released its decision on Friday.

"Having heard her application, we have decided to refuse leave to appeal on all grounds and refuse all associated applications,″ Judge Victoria Sharp said. "A full judgment will be handed down in due course."

Lucy Letby

Lucy Letby, pictured above, a British neonatal nurse who was convicted of murdering seven babies and the attempted murder of six others, has lost her bid to appeal. (Cheshire Constabulary via AP)

A jury at Manchester Crown Court had found her guilty of the crimes, which took place between June 2015 and June 2016 at the neonatal unit at the Countess of Chester Hospital in northwestern England.

Most defendants in British court cases don't have an automatic right to appeal. They must seek permission to appeal on a set of narrowly defined legal issues.