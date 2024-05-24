Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

France

Notre Dame cathedral cross reinstalled in Paris amid restoration efforts

250 companies have contributed to Notre-Dame’s ongoing restoration project

Associated Press
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 24 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 24

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The cross at the apse of Notre-Dame de Paris, which survived the devastating 2019 fire, was reinstalled atop the cathedral’s framework Friday after a meticulous restoration by artistic ironworkers from Normandy.

The imposing cross, spanning 12 meters and weighing 1.5 tons, is the only element of the choir roof that resisted the flames.

France-Notre-Dame

Workers celebrate after reinstalling the Notre Dame de Paris cathedral's Croix du Chevet, right, Friday, May 24, 2024, in Paris. The Croix du Chevet is the only piece of the cathedral roof that did not burn in the devastating April 2019 fire. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

NOTRE DAME CATHEDRAL: A TIMELINE OF EVENTS IN THE RESTORATION PROJECT

Approximately 250 companies and hundreds of craftsmen, architects, and professionals have contributed to the ongoing restoration project, aiming for the cathedral’s reopening on December 8, 2024.

The fire, which occurred on April 15, 2019, caused the collapse of Notre-Dame’s spire and part of its roof. Five years later, the restoration has made significant progress, including the reinstallation of the spire’s lead-covered needle.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The 2019 fire was a significant blow to the cathedral, a UNESCO world heritage site and a symbol of Christianity that welcomed 12 million visitors each year.