World

Norwegian royal charged with rape; police say victim count in double digits

Crown Princess Mette-Marit's eldest son reportedly denies wrongdoing as royal house maintains silence

Rachel Wolf By Rachel Wolf Fox News
Published
The eldest son of Norway’s Crown Princess Mette-Marit and stepson of the heir to the throne, Crown Prince Haakon, Marius Borg Høiby is facing charges of multiple counts of rape, sexual assault and bodily harm.

The charges come after a month-long investigation following Høiby’s multiple arrests in 2024. Oslo Police Attorney Andreas Kruszewski confirmed that the number of victims is in the "double-digits."

Marius Borg Høiby

A picture taken on June 16, 2022, in Oslo, Norway, shows Marius Borg Høiby, son of Norwegian Crown Princess Mette-Marit. (HAKON MOSVOLD LARSEN/NTB/AFP via Getty Images)

Kruszewski said the charges include one case of rape with intercourse, two cases of rape without intercourse, four cases of sexual assault and two cases of bodily harm, the Associated Press reported. Kruszewski also reportedly said that 28-year-old Høiby was cooperative during police questioning.

Oslo Police Attorney Andreas Kruszewski

Police Attorney Andreas Kruszewski from the Oslo Police District gives an update on the case against Marius Borg Høiby in the press room at the Police Headquarters in Oslo on Friday, June 27, 2025. (Ole Berg-Rusten/NTB Scanpix via AP)

The Oslo Police District put out a statement saying that they carried out a "thorough investigation", with a "large number of witness interviews, several searches and a review of extensive digital material," according to a BBC translation.

Norway's Marius Borg Hoiby

Norway's Marius Borg Høiby and Crown Princess Mette-Marit in Oslo, June 16, 2022.  (Lise Aserud/NTB via AP)

Fox News Digital has reached out to Høiby’s attorney, Petar Sekulic, for comment, but according to multiple reports he said that his client does not acknowledge any wrongdoing, particularly in the cases involving sexual abuse and violence.

Several outlets also reported that the Royal House of Norway said that the case was proceeding through the legal system and it had nothing to offer, though the palace has not yet replied to Fox News Digital.

Rachel Wolf is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital and FOX Business.