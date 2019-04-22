‘Game of Thrones’ Night King taken into custody...by Norwegian police

The Night King’s reign of terror is reportedly over -- and that's not a Season 8 spoiler.

The “Game of Thrones” character was caught, cuffed and taken into custody last week by the Trondheim Police Department, who wanted to tap into the hype of the eighth and final season of the hit HBO show.

“The police have received many complains about a man from the northern region involved in criminal activity,” the department said in a satirical Facebook post on April 15 – the day after the show’s season premiere.

“Complaints include animal cruelty and property damage (there have been reports of a wall being destroyed), as well as threats to lay vast areas of land desolate.”

The Night King’s transgressions were a nod to the character’s javelin takedown of a dragon in Season 7.

“Our night watch has now apprehended the man to deter any further criminal activity on his behalf,” the police said.

The Facebook post includes photos of the Night King – dressed in an orange prison jumpsuit – posing for a mugshot and then being led to a jail cell.

Trondheim police told SYFY Wire why the satirical post was also important.

“These kinds of posts generate a lot of attention and new followers for us,” the department said in a statement to the website. “That’s useful when we later ask for help i.e. solving crimes or [searching] for missing persons.”

The department said the person behind the Night King mask was one of the younger officers, who'd been “handpicked for the job.”

“The response has been overwhelming and by far our most liked, commented and shared post,” the police added. “We are great fans. Valar Morghulis.”