Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Game of Thrones
Published

‘Game of Thrones’ Night King taken into custody...by Norwegian police

Lucia I. Suarez Sang
By Lucia I. Suarez Sang | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for April 22Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for April 22

Fox News Flash top headlines for April 22 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

The Night King’s reign of terror is reportedly over -- and that's not a Season 8 spoiler.

The “Game of Thrones” character was caught, cuffed and taken into custody last week by the Trondheim Police Department, who wanted to tap into the hype of the eighth and final season of the hit HBO show.

Trondheim Police in Norway "arrested" the Night King from HBO's "Game of Thornes" for a satirical post celebrating the hit show's final season.

Trondheim Police in Norway "arrested" the Night King from HBO's "Game of Thornes" for a satirical post celebrating the hit show's final season. (Trondheim Police/Facebook)

“The police have received many complains about a man from the northern region involved in criminal activity,” the department said in a satirical Facebook post on April 15 – the day after the show’s season premiere.

'GAME OF THRONES' FINAL SEASON LAS VEGAS ODDS REVEAL BIZARRE THEORIES ABOUT HBO HIT

“Complaints include animal cruelty and property damage (there have been reports of a wall being destroyed), as well as threats to lay vast areas of land desolate.”

The Night King from HBO's "Game of Throne" getting his mugshot taken after his "arrest" by the Trondheim Police in Norway.

The Night King from HBO's "Game of Throne" getting his mugshot taken after his "arrest" by the Trondheim Police in Norway. (Trondheim Police/Facebook)

The Night King’s transgressions were a nod to the character’s javelin takedown of a dragon in Season 7.

“Our night watch has now apprehended the man to deter any further criminal activity on his behalf,” the police said.

The Night King from HBO's "Game of Throne" getting his mugshot taken after his "arrest" by the Trondheim Police in Norway.

The Night King from HBO's "Game of Throne" getting his mugshot taken after his "arrest" by the Trondheim Police in Norway. (Trondheim Police/Facebook)

The Facebook post includes photos of the Night King – dressed in an orange prison jumpsuit – posing for a mugshot and then being led to a jail cell.

Trondheim police told SYFY Wire why the satirical post was also important.

The Night King from HBO's "Game of Thrones" in a solitary jail cell after his "arrested" by the Trondheim Police in Norway.

The Night King from HBO's "Game of Thrones" in a solitary jail cell after his "arrested" by the Trondheim Police in Norway. (Trondheim Police/Facebook)

“These kinds of posts generate a lot of attention and new followers for us,” the department said in a statement to the website. “That’s useful when we later ask for help i.e. solving crimes or [searching] for missing persons.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The department said the person behind the Night King mask was one of the younger officers, who'd been “handpicked for the job.”

“The response has been overwhelming and by far our most liked, commented and shared post,” the police added. “We are great fans. Valar Morghulis.”

Lucia I. Suarez Sang is a Reporter & Editor for FoxNews.com. Follow her on Twitter @luciasuarezsang