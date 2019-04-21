'Game of Thrones' final season Las Vegas odds reveal bizarre theories about HBO hit

With “Game of Thrones” hype at an all-time high, Las Vegas may be raking in as much money as the Iron Bank.

HBO’s fantasy masterpiece has seized the gambling world’s attention nearly as much as the Super Bowl or Kentucky Derby. Fans spew countless theories on social media, such as which characters will be axed and who will sit on the Iron Throne, but betters put their money where their mouths are. Popular betting sites, like Bovada, have calculated the odds on Westeros’ most burning (and wildest) questions. For example, what are the odds that Arya will wear Littlefinger’s face?

Here are the wildest bets you can make on the final season of “Game of Thrones:”

Will Arya wear Littlefinger’s face?

No: -300

Yes: +200

Will Cersei give birth?

No: -260

Yes: +175

Does Tyrion have a secret plot with Cersei?

No: -200

Yes: +150

Who will win Cleganebowl?

Sandor “The Hound” Clegane: -480

Gregor “The Mountain” Clegane: +300

Both Die Or Are Destroyed: +350

How many living people will Arya kill in Season 8?

Over 3.5: -115

Under 3.5: -115

Will Quaithe be shown again in the final season?

No: -400

Yes: +300

What will Bran warg into next?

Raven: +125

Dragon: +300

Human: +300

Wolf: +300

Other: +400

Who will die first?

Euron Greyjoy: +200

Theon Greyjoy: +200

Cersei Lannister: +500

Jaime Lannister: +500

Yara Greyjoy: +1,000

Arya Stark: +1,500

Tyrion Lannister: +1,500

Daenerys Targaryen: +2,500

Jon Snow: +2,500

Sansa Stark: +2,500

Who will kill Cersei?

Jaime Lannister: +130

Arya Stark: +150

Does Not Die: +550

Tyrion Lannister: +550

Sansa Stark: +1,000

Daenerys Targaryen: +2,000

Jon Snow: +2,000

The Night King: +2,000

Euron Greyjoy: +2,500

Qyburn: +2,500

Ellaria Sand: +4,000

The Mountain: +4,000

Jorah Mormont: +6,600

Who will rule Westeros?

Jon Snow: +225

Bran Stark: +275

Sansa Stark: +500

Daenerys Targaryen: +550

Gendry: +650

Petyr Baelish: +1,250

The Night King: +1,500

Tyrion Lannister: +1,500

Arya Stark: +2,000

Samwell Tarly: +2,000

Cersei Lannister: +2,500

Jon and Daenerys’ baby: +2,500

Jaime Lannister: +4,000

Varys: +7,000

Davos Seaworth: +7,000

Bronn: +10,000

Euron Greyjoy: +10,000

Brienne of Tarth: +10,000

Jaqen H’ghar: +10,000

Jorah Mormont: +10,000

Melisandre: +10,000

Daario Naharis: +12,500

Beric Dondarrion: +12,500

The Hound: +12,500

Gilly: +15,000

Theon Greyjoy: +15,000

Yara Greyjoy: +15,000

Tormund Giantsbane: +15,000

The Mountain: +15,000

According to the odds, Jon Snow is the most likely to sit on the Iron Throne, assuming his rightful status as the true Targaryen heir. He’s followed closely behind by Bran Stark, who used his creepy greensight power to reveal the truth about his brother, er, cousin. Sansa, the current leader of Winterfell and serious doubter of Daenerys, edges out the Targaryen princess, who may have been building up her army all these past eight seasons for nothing. It’s interesting to note that Petyr Baelish, a.k.a. Littlefinger, who seemingly had his throat slit in the Season 7 finale, still has a chance to take the Iron Throne. Some fans believe he may have faked his death and is still out there.

The Greyjoy family, especially Euron and Theon, doesn’t get much love. The three remaining members are in the top five characters most likely to die first this season.

Jaime is the most favored character to kill off his sister/lover this season, beating out Arya, who has the Mad Queen on her list of targets to kill.

Finally, most fans think that Cersei is lying about being pregnant, and that she doesn’t have a secret plan with her brother Tyrion to break her alliance with Jon and Daenerys’ army, but only time will tell.