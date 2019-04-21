'Game of Thrones' final season Las Vegas odds reveal bizarre theories about HBO hit
With “Game of Thrones” hype at an all-time high, Las Vegas may be raking in as much money as the Iron Bank.
HBO’s fantasy masterpiece has seized the gambling world’s attention nearly as much as the Super Bowl or Kentucky Derby. Fans spew countless theories on social media, such as which characters will be axed and who will sit on the Iron Throne, but betters put their money where their mouths are. Popular betting sites, like Bovada, have calculated the odds on Westeros’ most burning (and wildest) questions. For example, what are the odds that Arya will wear Littlefinger’s face?
Here are the wildest bets you can make on the final season of “Game of Thrones:”
Will Arya wear Littlefinger’s face?
No: -300
Yes: +200
Will Cersei give birth?
No: -260
Yes: +175
Does Tyrion have a secret plot with Cersei?
No: -200
Yes: +150
Who will win Cleganebowl?
Sandor “The Hound” Clegane: -480
Gregor “The Mountain” Clegane: +300
Both Die Or Are Destroyed: +350
How many living people will Arya kill in Season 8?
Over 3.5: -115
Under 3.5: -115
Will Quaithe be shown again in the final season?
No: -400
Yes: +300
What will Bran warg into next?
Raven: +125
Dragon: +300
Human: +300
Wolf: +300
Other: +400
Who will die first?
Euron Greyjoy: +200
Theon Greyjoy: +200
Cersei Lannister: +500
Jaime Lannister: +500
Yara Greyjoy: +1,000
Arya Stark: +1,500
Tyrion Lannister: +1,500
Daenerys Targaryen: +2,500
Jon Snow: +2,500
Sansa Stark: +2,500
Who will kill Cersei?
Jaime Lannister: +130
Arya Stark: +150
Does Not Die: +550
Tyrion Lannister: +550
Sansa Stark: +1,000
Daenerys Targaryen: +2,000
Jon Snow: +2,000
The Night King: +2,000
Euron Greyjoy: +2,500
Qyburn: +2,500
Ellaria Sand: +4,000
The Mountain: +4,000
Jorah Mormont: +6,600
Who will rule Westeros?
Jon Snow: +225
Bran Stark: +275
Sansa Stark: +500
Daenerys Targaryen: +550
Gendry: +650
Petyr Baelish: +1,250
The Night King: +1,500
Tyrion Lannister: +1,500
Arya Stark: +2,000
Samwell Tarly: +2,000
Cersei Lannister: +2,500
Jon and Daenerys’ baby: +2,500
Jaime Lannister: +4,000
Varys: +7,000
Davos Seaworth: +7,000
Bronn: +10,000
Euron Greyjoy: +10,000
Brienne of Tarth: +10,000
Jaqen H’ghar: +10,000
Jorah Mormont: +10,000
Melisandre: +10,000
Daario Naharis: +12,500
Beric Dondarrion: +12,500
The Hound: +12,500
Gilly: +15,000
Theon Greyjoy: +15,000
Yara Greyjoy: +15,000
Tormund Giantsbane: +15,000
The Mountain: +15,000
According to the odds, Jon Snow is the most likely to sit on the Iron Throne, assuming his rightful status as the true Targaryen heir. He’s followed closely behind by Bran Stark, who used his creepy greensight power to reveal the truth about his brother, er, cousin. Sansa, the current leader of Winterfell and serious doubter of Daenerys, edges out the Targaryen princess, who may have been building up her army all these past eight seasons for nothing. It’s interesting to note that Petyr Baelish, a.k.a. Littlefinger, who seemingly had his throat slit in the Season 7 finale, still has a chance to take the Iron Throne. Some fans believe he may have faked his death and is still out there.
The Greyjoy family, especially Euron and Theon, doesn’t get much love. The three remaining members are in the top five characters most likely to die first this season.
Jaime is the most favored character to kill off his sister/lover this season, beating out Arya, who has the Mad Queen on her list of targets to kill.
Finally, most fans think that Cersei is lying about being pregnant, and that she doesn’t have a secret plan with her brother Tyrion to break her alliance with Jon and Daenerys’ army, but only time will tell.