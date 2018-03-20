Norwegian minister resigns after Facebook post uproar

A senior minister in the Norwegian Government resigned Tuesday for writing a Facebook post claiming the opposition Labor Party was more interested in protecting the rights of terrorists than protecting the Norwegian people.

The comment by Justice Minister, Sylvi Listhaug, touched a raw nerve in a country still tormented by memories of the July, 2011 attack by far-right terrorist, Anders Behring Breivik. Breivik opened fire on the annual summer camp of the left-wing Labor Party's youth wing on their holiday camp on Utoya Island, killing 69 people, mostly teenagers.

With opposition parties against her, Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg faced the prospect of either dissolving the Conservative-led coalition or sacking Listhaug, who published the post earlier this month. She subsequently deleted the post and apologized.