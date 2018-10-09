Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

North Korea
Published
Last Update 27 mins ago

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un wants Pope Francis to visit: report

Benjamin Brown
By Benjamin Brown | Fox News
close
Pompeo says progress made on North Korea tripVideo

Pompeo says progress made on North Korea trip

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo met for five hours, including lunch, with Kim Jong Un in Pyongyang as part of the Trump administration's efforts to denuclearize North Korea.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un wants Pope Francis to visit in an effort to underscore peace efforts being done on the Korean peninsula, South Korea’s presidential office said on Tuesday.

While the Vatican and North have no formal diplomatic relations according to Channel News Asia, the outlet reported South Korean President Moon Jae-In would deliver the message next week during a meeting with Francis.

"President Moon will visit the Vatican on Oct 17 and 18 to reaffirm its blessing and support for peace and stability of the Korean peninsula," Blue House spokesman Kim Eui-kyeom said during news briefing, according to Channel News Asia. "Especially when he meets with Pope Francis, he will convey Chairman Kim's message that he will ardently welcome him if he visits Pyongyang."

North Korea is officially atheist and strictly controls religious activities, which curbed a previous invitation from Pyongyang for then-Pope John Paul II to visit after a 2000 inter-Korean summit as the Vatican insisted Catholic priests needed to be accepted in the country in order for a papal visit.

North Korea considers the spread of most religions dangerous, but Christianity is considered a “particularly serious threat” because it “provides a platform for social and political organization and interaction outside the realm of the State,” according to the United Nations report.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Benjamin Brown is a reporter for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @bdbrown473.