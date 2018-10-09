North Korean leader Kim Jong Un wants Pope Francis to visit: report

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un wants Pope Francis to visit in an effort to underscore peace efforts being done on the Korean peninsula, South Korea’s presidential office said on Tuesday.

While the Vatican and North have no formal diplomatic relations according to Channel News Asia, the outlet reported South Korean President Moon Jae-In would deliver the message next week during a meeting with Francis.

"President Moon will visit the Vatican on Oct 17 and 18 to reaffirm its blessing and support for peace and stability of the Korean peninsula," Blue House spokesman Kim Eui-kyeom said during news briefing, according to Channel News Asia. "Especially when he meets with Pope Francis, he will convey Chairman Kim's message that he will ardently welcome him if he visits Pyongyang."

North Korea is officially atheist and strictly controls religious activities, which curbed a previous invitation from Pyongyang for then-Pope John Paul II to visit after a 2000 inter-Korean summit as the Vatican insisted Catholic priests needed to be accepted in the country in order for a papal visit.

North Korea considers the spread of most religions dangerous, but Christianity is considered a “particularly serious threat” because it “provides a platform for social and political organization and interaction outside the realm of the State,” according to the United Nations report.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.