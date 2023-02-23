Expand / Collapse search
North Korea
Published

North Korea test fires four cruise missiles to demonstrate 'nuclear combat force,' state media claims

The U.S. held a Deterrence Strategy Committee Table-Top Exercise with South Korea at the Pentagon this week

Paul Best
By Paul Best | Fox News
North Korea threatens US over military drills with South Korea Video

North Korea threatens US over military drills with South Korea

Alex Hogan reports North Korean threat suggests future missile and nuclear testing.

North Korea test fired strategic cruise missiles off its eastern coast on Friday to demonstrate the "war posture of the DPRK nuclear combat force," state media outlet Korean Central News Agency said. 

Four Hwasal-2 missiles were fired from Kim Chaek City and traveled about 1,240 miles before landing in the sea, the state media outlet said. 

The launches came as the U.S. and South Korean defense officials held a Deterrence Strategy Committee Table-Top Exercise (DSC TTX) at the Pentagon. 

A strategic cruise missile is launched during a drill in this undated photo released on February 24, 2023, by North Korean state media. 

A strategic cruise missile is launched during a drill in this undated photo released on February 24, 2023, by North Korean state media.  (KCNA via REUTERS  )

"Given the DPRK’s recent aggressive nuclear policy and advancements in nuclear capabilities, the TTX scenario focused on the possibility of the DPRK’s use of nuclear weapons," the Pentagon said Thursday. 

"The U.S. and ROK delegations focused their discussion on Alliance deterrence to maintain peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula and potential options for responding to DPRK nuclear weapons use."

SOUTH KOREA REFERS TO NORTH AS 'OUR ENEMY' FOR FIRST TIME IN SIX YEARS AS TENSIONS HEIGHTEN

On Sunday, the U.S. held joint military exercises with South Korea and Japan, eliciting criticism from North Korea. American B-1B bombers were escorted by South Korean fighter jets near the Korean peninsula in that drill. 

This photo provided by the North Korean government shows what it says a test launch of a hypersonic missile on Jan. 11, 2022 in North Korea. 

This photo provided by the North Korean government shows what it says a test launch of a hypersonic missile on Jan. 11, 2022 in North Korea.  (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP)

A day before that, North Korea launched a Hwasong-15 intercontinental ballistic missile, with Kim Jong Un's sister saying that they were "using the Pacific" as their "firing range."

Paul Best is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. Story tips and ideas can be sent to Paul.Best@fox.com and on Twitter: @KincaidBest