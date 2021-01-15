North Korea showcases what it calls ‘world’s most powerful weapon’

Just prior to the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden, North Korea held a parade attended by its leader Kim Jong-un that reportedly showcased a new submarine-launched ballistic missile it called the world’s "most powerful weapon."

The BBC, citing state media, reported that four of these missiles were seen in Pyongyang’s Kim Il Sung Square on Thursday after a meeting that included Kim calling the U.S. Pyongyang’s "biggest enemy."

Kim labeled the U.S. as the North’s "principal enemy" and said the fate of bilateral relations would depend on whether Washington discards what Pyongyang perceives as hostile policies.

During its last military parade in October, the North unveiled a series of new strategic weapons, including what appeared to be its biggest-yet intercontinental ballistic missile.

Reuters reported that analysts believe Pyongyang aims to build a submarine that has the capacity to fire these missiles.

Michael Duitsman, a researcher at the California-based James Martin Center for Nonproliferation Studies (CNS), took to Twitter to say the missiles in the parade seem to be an upgrade to its Pukguksong-4 version, according to Reuters.

The Associated Press contributed to this report