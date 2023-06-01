Expand / Collapse search
North Korea
Published

North Korea releases rare photos of failed launch, criticizes 'gangster-like' US for cracking down on missiles

North Korea has released rare photos documenting the rocket launch

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi | Fox News
Officials of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea are on the rhetorical defensive after the failed launch of the country's long-anticipated spy satellite rocket.

The hermit kingdom has released rare photos of the aborted launch and high-ranking members of the nation's regime are defending North Korea's right to continue pursuing the miliary technology.

North Korea Rocket

This photo provided by the North Korean government shows what it says is a launch of the newly developed Chollima-1 rocket carrying the Malligyong-1 satellite at the Sohae Satellite Launching Ground, Wednesday, May 31, 2023. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP)

The rocket – launched from North Korea early Wednesday morning – put neighboring South Korea and Japan on high alert

Kim Yo Jong, the sister of dictator Kim Jong Un, lashed out at the U.S. National Security Council on Thursday after a council spokesperson condemned the launch.

Kim Yo Jong North korea

Kim Yo Jong, sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, delivers a speech in Pyongyang. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP, File)

"If the DPRK’s satellite launch should be particularly censured, the U.S. and all other countries, which have already launched thousands of satellites, should be denounced," Kim Yo Jong said. "This is nothing but sophism of self-contradiction."

Jong, who carries innumerable titles and positions within the Workers' Party of Korea, is speculated to function as her brother's de facto second-in-command.

North Korea rocket

The rocket – launched from North Korea early Wednesday morning – put neighboring South Korea and Japan on high alert. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP)

"The far-fetched logic that only the DPRK should not be allowed to do so according to the (U.N. Security Council’s) ‘resolution’ which bans the use of ballistic rocket technology irrespective of its purpose, though other countries are doing so, is clearly a gangster-like and wrong one of seriously violating the DPRK’s right to use space and illegally oppressing it," she said.

Kim Yo Jong went on to promise that the spy satellite project would continue and eventually be a success.

"It is certain that the DPRK’s military reconnaissance satellite will be correctly put on space orbit in the near future and start its mission," she added.

