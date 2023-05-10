Expand / Collapse search
North Korea pledges to further 'develop' relationship with China

North Korea recently extended similar messages of friendship to Russia on the anniversary of Victory Day

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi | Fox News
North Korea's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has promised to strengthen its ties with the People's Republic of China.

North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui met with Chinese Ambassador Wang Yajun in Pyongyang on Monday, according to state outlet Korean Central News Agency.

"Choe Son Hui and Wang Yajun expressed their steadfast stand to further develop the traditional relations of friendship and cooperation between the DPRK and China, true to the noble intention of the leaders of the two parties and the two countries," KCNA reported.

"DPRK" is an abbreviation of North Korea's official name — the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

NORTH KOREA COMMENDS RUSSIA'S 'SACRED STRUGGLE' IN HOLIDAY MESSAGE

North Korea pledges to strengthen its China relationship. (Photo by KIM WON JIN/AFP via Getty Images)

"The talk was held in a comradely and friendly atmosphere," the outlet added.

Wang is the first known diplomat granted residence in the North Korean capital since the country's intense COVID-19 lockdown in January 2020.

The bilateral relations between North Korea and China are part of a larger move by the hermit kingdom to secure its traditional allies amidst international scrutiny.

RUSSIA'S MEDVEDEV THREATENS TO ARM NORTH KOREA IF SOUTH KOREA ARMS UKRAINE

North Korea released a statement of support for Russia on Tuesday, acknowledging the country's celebration of its Victory Day holiday.

In the message, North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un commended the Russian people for winning "a great victory in the great war of justice to annihilate fascism that threatened the destiny of mankind by displaying matchless heroism and self-sacrificing spirit," according to Korean Central News Agency, a state media outlet.

Victory Day marks the anniversary of Nazi Germany's unconditional surrender at the end of World War II. 

North Korea also announced a message of support for its Russian allies. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP)

According to the KCNA dispatch, Kim took the opportunity to "extended warm militant greetings once again to the president, army and people of Russia who courageously turned out in the sacred struggle to realize international justice and defend global peace against the high-handed and arbitrary practices of the imperialists" in World War II.

Timothy Nerozzi is a writer for Fox News Digital. You can follow him on Twitter @timothynerozzi and can email him at timothy.nerozzi@fox.com