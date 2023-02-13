Expand / Collapse search
North Korea
Published

North Korea orders residents with same name as Kim Jong Un's daughter to change it: report

Kim Ju-ae is believed to be between 9 and 10 years old

By Greg Norman | Fox News
North Korean authorities reportedly are forcing residents who share the same name as Kim Jong Un’s daughter, Ju-ae, to change their identities to something else. 

The orders are part of the regime’s effort to build mystique around Kim Ju-ae, according to the South China Morning Post. She is believed to be between 9 and 10 years old. 

A source told Radio Free Asia that in one northern province, a security official "summoned women registered with the resident registration division under the name 'Ju-ae' to the Ministry of Safety to change their names." 

One of those women was a 12-year-old girl, the source said. 

In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his daughter attend a feast to mark the 75th founding anniversary of the Korean People’s Army at an unspecified place in North Korea on Feb. 7.

In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his daughter attend a feast to mark the 75th founding anniversary of the Korean People’s Army at an unspecified place in North Korea on Feb. 7. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP)

"The Ministry of Safety’s resident registration department called the girl’s parents to the Ministry of Safety and forced her to change her name and change her birth certificate," the source told Radio Free Asia. 

In another part of the country, "the Pyongsong City Security Department issued an internal order from the central government to change the name of women who use the name ‘Ju-ae’ within a week," another source told the website. 

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, left, and his daughter, right, walk to a photo session with those involved in the recent launch of what it says a Hwasong-17 intercontinental ballistic missile, at an unidentified location in North Korea. 

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, left, and his daughter, right, walk to a photo session with those involved in the recent launch of what it says a Hwasong-17 intercontinental ballistic missile, at an unidentified location in North Korea.  (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP)

North Korea historically has banned people from using the same names as its leaders, the South China Morning Post reports. 

The news agency said North Korean media in November introduced Kim Ju-ae as an "adorable" and "noble daughter". 

This undated photo provided on Nov. 27, 2022, by the North Korean government shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, center right, with his daughter, center left, pose with scientists and workers for a photo, following the launch of what it says a Hwasong-17 intercontinental ballistic missile, at an unidentified location in North Korea. 

This undated photo provided on Nov. 27, 2022, by the North Korean government shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, center right, with his daughter, center left, pose with scientists and workers for a photo, following the launch of what it says a Hwasong-17 intercontinental ballistic missile, at an unidentified location in North Korea.  (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP)

Last week, North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un brought his young daughter to an event celebrating the 75th anniversary of the country's military. 

The event marked Ju-ae's fourth appearance alongside her father in North Korean state media, fueling speculation on her possible role as his successor.  

Fox News' Timothy Nerozzi contributed to this report. 

