North Korea
Published

Kim Jong Un brings daughter on tour of North Korea in his first public appearance in weeks

It was Kim's first public appearance after weeks of absence

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi | Fox News
North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un brought his young daughter to an event celebrating the 75th anniversary of the country's military, according to state media.

Kim and his daughter, Ju-ae, visited military officer lodgings Wednesday as part of a tour across North Korea. 

NORTH KOREA THREATENS 'OVERWHELMING NUCLEAR FORCE' IN RESPONSE TO US MILITARY EXERCISES

Kim Jong Un, with his wife Ri Sol Ju, right, and his daughter Ju-ae attend a feast to mark the 75th founding anniversary of the Korean People's Army at an unspecified place in North Korea on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP)

Kim Jong Un, with his wife Ri Sol Ju, right, and his daughter Ju-ae attend a feast to mark the 75th founding anniversary of the Korean People’s Army at an unspecified place in North Korea on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP)

It was Kim's first public appearance after weeks of absence. NK News, a South Korean-based outlet, reported that Kim skipped a Politburo meeting on Sunday – the third time he ever did so. 

Kim’s previous prolonged disappearances have provoked speculation about his health. Per NK News, his longest-ever break from public appearances was in 2014, when he was not seen for 40 days. 

NORTH KOREAN LEADER KIM JONG UN MISSING AHEAD OF MASS MILITARY PARADE

 Kim Jong Un attends a meeting of the ruling Workers' Party's Central Military Commission in Pyongyang, North Korea, on Monday, Feb. 6, 2023. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP)

 Kim Jong Un attends a meeting of the ruling Workers’ Party’s Central Military Commission in Pyongyang, North Korea, on Monday, Feb. 6, 2023. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP)

The event marked Ju-ae's fourth appearance alongside her father in North Korean state media, fueling speculation on her possible role as his successor. 

Ju-ae is believed to be between 9 and 10 years old. 

Kim Jong Un and his daughter Ju-ae attend an event marking the 75th founding anniversary of the Korean People's Army on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP)

Kim Jong Un and his daughter Ju-ae attend an event marking the 75th founding anniversary of the Korean People’s Army on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP)

North Korea’s capital Pyongyang then hosted a mass nighttime military parade, according to Yonhap.

The parade, which celebrates the 75th founding anniversary of the Korean People's Army, was expected after satellite images captured the preparations.

Kim Jong Un, with his wife Ri Sol Ju, left, and daughter Ju-ae poses with military officials to mark the 75th founding anniversary of the Korean People's Army on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP)

Kim Jong Un, with his wife Ri Sol Ju, left, and daughter Ju-ae poses with military officials to mark the 75th founding anniversary of the Korean People’s Army on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP)

Kim was expected to use the event to showcase the latest hardware from his growing nuclear weapons and missile program that's brewing concern for the United States and its allies in Asia.

Timothy Nerozzi is a writer for Fox News Digital. You can follow him on Twitter @timothynerozzi and can email him at timothy.nerozzi@fox.com