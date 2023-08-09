Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

North Korea
Published

North Korea invites foreign golfers to international amateur tournament

The Pyongyang Golf Course is billed as the 'world's most exclusive' golf club

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi | Fox News
close
Russia, China sending officials to North Korea is 'interesting' and 'significant on a few fronts': Dr. Mark Esper Video

Russia, China sending officials to North Korea is 'interesting' and 'significant on a few fronts': Dr. Mark Esper

Dr. Mark Esper, former Defense Secretary under Trump, discusses China and Russia sending officials to North Korea amid rising tensions and reports of Wagner Group troops moving near NATO territory.

North Korea is inviting amateur golfers worldwide to participate in a tournament in its national capital.

Golf enthusiasts are invited to "develop a friendship with [North Korean] amateur golfers" at the Pyongyang Golf Course to display international comradery.

NORTH KOREA 'ACKNOWLEDGED' TRAVIS KING SITUATION IN COMMUNICATIONS WITH UN

golfers north korea pyongyang capital

A contestant putts the ball during an autumn golf contest at the Pyongyang Golf Course in Nampho City. (Kim Won Jin/AFP via Getty Images)

The golf tour opportunity is offered bi-annually through North Korea's official tourism website, DPRK Tourism. 

No official dates have yet been provided by the North Korean government.

The opportunity is extended explicitly to amateur sportsmen and promises playtime at the "world’s most exclusive" golf club.

NORTH KOREA FIRES 2 MISSILES AMID US NUCLEAR SUB IN SOUTH KOREA, SOLDIER CROSSING DMZ

North Korea golf

General view of the capital with the golf club near the river Taedong in Pyongyang, North Korea. (Patrick Aventurier/Getty Images)

Sports have long played a key role in North Korean attempts to build friendly international relationships and bolster diplomacy.

The hermit kingdom has consistently fielded a team for the Olympics and brought home a total of 57 medals since they began participating in 1964.

US DECLINES TO DECLARE ARMY PVT. TRAVIS KING A PRISONER OF WAR WHILE HELD IN NORTH KOREA: REPORT

Pyongyang Golf

Chinese tourists visit a golf course at the Mount Kumgang international tourist zone in North Korea. (Goh Chai Hin/AFP via Getty Images)

The North Korean team withdrew from the 2020 Olympic Games out of concern regarding the COVID-19 pandemic – the only country not to participate.

Their withdrawal earned them a ban from the 2022 Olympic Games, as well.

golfers pyongyang north korea

Contestants pose with certificates during an autumn golf contest at the Pyongyang Golf Course in Nampho City. (Kim Won Jin/AFP via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

North Korea will be eligible to participate in the upcoming 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France.

Timothy Nerozzi is a writer for Fox News Digital. You can follow him on Twitter @timothynerozzi and can email him at timothy.nerozzi@fox.com