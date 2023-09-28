Expand / Collapse search
North Korea

North Korea adds ‘nuclear force-building’ mission to its constitution

Kim Jong Un said the enshrined dedication to nuclear capabilities is necessary in the face of trilateral cooperation between the US, Japan, and South Korea

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi Fox News
Published
Published
The North Korean government has added the policy of growing its nuclear capabilities into the national constitution. 

The 14th Supreme People's Assembly, the unicameral legislative body of the country, made the constitutional change on Wednesday.

"The DPRK's nuclear force-building policy has been made permanent as the basic law of the state, which no one is allowed to flout with anything," Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un said during the legislative session.

US OFFICIALS SAY TRAVIS KING IS IN AMERICAN CUSTODY AFTER MONTHS OF DETAINMENT IN NORTH KOREA

North Korea Supreme Peoples Assembly

In this photo taken during a two-day session on Sept. 26-27, 2023 and provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, bottom center, attends a meeting of the country's parliament in Pyongyang, North Korea. Independent journalists were not given access to cover the event depicted in this image distributed by the North Korean government. ((Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP))

He added, "This is a historic event that provided a powerful political lever for remarkably strengthening the national defense capabilities."

The Supreme People''s Assembly is, on paper, the highest governing body in North and the government's strongest political organ.

In actuality, the parliament has served as a mere formality — rubber-stamping the policies decided by the Kim family dynasty — for generations.

PENTAGON DISPUTES PYONGYANG'S CLAIM THAT US SOLDIER TRAVIS KING WILLINGLY SOUGHT 'REFUGE' IN NORTH KOREA

Kim Jong Un and Jun-ae

North Korea leader Kim Jong Un, right, with his daughter, left, attends a paramilitary parade ceremony marking North Korea’s 75th founding anniversary in Pyongyang, North Korea. ((Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP))

The nuclear force-building amendment unanimously passed the Supreme People's Assembly.

Kim Jong Un said at the assembly that the enshrinement of nuclear development into the national constitution was a response to trilateral cooperation from the US, Japan, and South Korea..

The supreme leader accused the U.S. of conducting "large-scale nuclear war joint drills with clear aggressive nature and putting the deployment of its strategic nuclear assets near the Korean peninsula on a permanent basis."

North Korea military parade 75th

Tractors towing weapons during the paramilitary parade ceremony marking North Korea’s 75th founding anniversary at Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang, North Korea. ((Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP))

North Korea is positioning itself as an eager ally of Russia, the People's Republic of China, and others in the face of American influence in East Asia.

Russia and China have increased diplomatic efforts with the hermit kingdom in recent months, with Kim Jong Un making a rare foreign visit to Russia earlier this month.

