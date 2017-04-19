No candidates nominated for vote on Albania's president

The Albanian Parliament has failed to elect the country's new president after no candidates were nominated for the first round of voting.

The governing left-wing coalition declined to put forward a candidate for the post on Wednesday as an expression of good faith for Parliament's center-right opposition.

The opposition has boycotted Parliament since February. It wants a caretaker Cabinet to take the country to a June 18 parliamentary election, alleging the current government will manipulate the vote.

Presidential candidates are proposed by a group of at least 20 lawmakers. The five-year presidency has a largely ceremonial role and is limited to two terms.

Albania's 140-seat Parliament picks the president in five rounds. In the first three rounds, the winner must secure at least three-fifths of the vote, or 84 backers.