Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Africa
Published
Last Update 19 mins ago

Terrorist trio, including 2 females, kill at least 30 watching soccer match in Nigeria

Lucia I. Suarez Sang
By Lucia I. Suarez Sang | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 17Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 17

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 17 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

A trio of suicide bombers -- including two female terrorists -- detonated their explosives outside a hall and nearby tea stall in Nigeria, killing at least 30 people, many of whom had reportedly been watching a soccer match.

Boko Haram, a militant Islamist group operating in Nigeria, has been blamed for the attack, however, there was no immediate claim or comment from the group. Officials said another 40 people were injured in the attack in Konduga village in the Borno State, about 18 miles from Maiduguri.

54 WOMEN AND CHILDREN RESCUED FROM BOKO HARAM, NIGERIAN MILITARY SAYS

The attack happened around 9 p.m. local time on Sunday, Ali Hassan, a leader of a self-defense group in Konduga, told AFP.

What is Boko Haram?

What is Boko Haram?

A look into the Nigerian terrorist group that has gained notoriety for kidnapping women.

He said the owner of the hall where the soccer match was being shown prevented the bomber from entering the packed venue.

“There was a heated argument between the operator and the bomber, who then blew himself up,” Hassan told AFP.

The two other bombers -- the female militants, whose ages were unknown -- had blended into the crowd at a tea stall nearby when they also detonated their suicide vests, CNN reported. They killed six people and injured 17 others.

Boko Haram regards soccer -- and the beer drinking that can accompany it -- as un-Islamic and the ultimate demonstration of corrupting Western influence, Reuters reported.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Konduga has been a target before. In July 2018, eight people were killed after a suicide bomber detonated explosives in a mosque.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Lucia I. Suarez Sang is a Reporter & Editor for FoxNews.com. Follow her on Twitter @luciasuarezsang