New US-backed aid group begins distributing food in war-torn Gaza

The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) — a U.S.-backed group that has Israel's stamp of approval — said it has started distributing aid to the Gaza Strip despite being the subject of controversy and questions.

GHF did not specify how many trucks of food it was dealing with but said that the supplies made it to its hubs and were being distributed throughout the Strip. The organization also said there would be more trucks arriving on Wednesday.

"As part of the ongoing efforts to facilitate the entry of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip, four aid distribution centers were established in recent weeks, in accordance with the directive of the political echelon and in close coordination with the United States," the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said in a statement.

"Every day, thousands of Gazans will be able to come here, reach this third party and get the aid directly. We hope this will end Hamas' abuse of the aid coming into Gaza, Hamas's abuse of the people of Gaza, and that the people of Gaza will be able to receive the aid directly," IDF spokesperson Lt. Col. Nadav Shoshani said in a video about the aid.

The organization received considerable scrutiny before its distribution began, as well as a potentially major hurdle: just hours before it started distributing aid, the head of the organization resigned.

Jake Woods, who was the executive director of the GHF, resigned on Monday, citing the organization’s inability to "adhere to the humanitarian principles of humanity, neutrality, impartiality, and independence, which I will not abandon."

"I urge Israel to significantly expand the provision of aid into Gaza through all mechanisms, and I urge all stakeholders to continue to explore innovative new methods for the delivery of aid, without delay, diversion, or discrimination," Woods said in a statement obtained by Fox News. "I continue to believe the only sustainable path for the long-term is for Hamas to release all hostages, for there to be a cessation of hostilities, and a pathway for peace, security, and dignity for all people in the region."

Prior to Woods’ resignation, GHF faced criticism over its distribution plan, which involved the aid arriving at hubs that are guarded by armed contractors, according to The Associated Press. The outlet also reported that the four hubs being set up are all close to Israeli military positions, saying that three are "far south where few Palestinians are located."

The Associated Press reported that GHF said the flow of supplies to Palestinians in Gaza would be "increasing each day."

Woods is not alone in his concern about GHF’s independence and impartiality, as the organization has faced backlash over Israel’s support for the organization. The United Nations and aid groups have voiced criticism of GHF.

A spokesperson from the U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) told Reuters that GHF is "a distraction from what is actually needed."

"Our position remains firm: as Tom Fletcher, the under-secretary-general for Humanitarian Affairs, told the Security Council the other week, this is a distraction. Aid operations must be in line with the humanitarian principles and must be scaled up to stave off famine and meet the needs of all civilians, where they are in the Strip," OCHA spokesperson Eri Kaneko told Fox News Digital.

Fox News Digital reached out to the State Department and the Red Cross for comment, but they did not immediately respond.

Trey Yingst contributed to this report.