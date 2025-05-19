Israeli ambassador lashes out at UN official, condemns UK, France, Canada statement on aid

FIRST ON FOX: Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon slammed international criticism from the U.K., France and Canada over Israel's war against Hamas terrorists.

Responding to the criticism, Danon told Fox News Digital in an exclusive interview at the Jerusalem Post conference in New York that while Israel values international law, it will not stop fighting Hamas until all hostages are released.

"We have 58 hostages in Gaza. This war will not end when the hostages are left behind. We will bring all of them back," Danon said, emphasizing Israel's determination to finish the war and bring home those held captive. Danon also expressed frustration that the international community has not placed more pressure on Hamas over the hostages, urging those countries to make stronger statements on their behalf.

The joint statement issued by the leaders of the United Kingdom, France and Canada condemned Israel's military operations in Gaza, criticizing the humanitarian situation and calling for an immediate ceasefire. The statement also urged Israel to allow more aid into Gaza, specifically calling on the Israeli government to engage with the United Nations to resume aid in line with humanitarian principles and to push for the release of all hostages held by Hamas.

Danon also took issue with remarks made by Tom Fletcher, the U.N.'s undersecretary-general for humanitarian affairs, who accused Israel of committing genocide during his speech before the U.N. Security Council. Fletcher criticized Israel’s actions in Gaza, stating that most of the region was either under Israeli military control or subjected to displacement orders.

"What Mr. Fletcher said at the Security Council was unacceptable and shameful, accusing us for committing a genocide. He knows better than that. That’s a libel and I expect him to take back those words and apologize. We will not work with him until he will make it clear that Israeli isn’t committing a genocide. We have no intention for that, he knows that. We are doing our best to defeat the terror group Hamas. We will defeat Hamas, but blaming us for committing such atrocities, that is something we cannot accept from any U.N. official."

Regarding the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza and the recent opening of the borders to allow aid trucks into Gaza after two months, Fletcher commented on X, calling Israel's temporary permission to deliver limited aid a "drop in the ocean."

Danon stressed that the aid was only granted to NGOs that ensure Hamas does not infiltrate their ranks or loot aid intended for civilians.

"Let’s stick to the facts," Danon said. "We are still expecting a retraction of the inappropriate libel that you asserted last week at the Security Council."

In a briefing today, Stéphane Dujarric, spokesperson for the secretary-general, also referenced the statement by Fletcher, who stressed that the scale of aid is still insufficient to meet the overwhelming needs of the population. He called for more crossings to be opened and for the simplification of procedures to ensure a regular flow of aid, emphasizing that without such measures, the humanitarian crisis in Gaza would continue to worsen.

In the interview, Danon also addressed the future of humanitarian aid in Gaza, specifically in response to proposals for replacing the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) with a new U.S.-backed aid mechanism.

"We decided that UNRWA will not have anything connected to Israel. They know it, the U.N. knows it," he said, criticizing the U.N.'s role in the region. He voiced support for the U.S. initiative, calling it a welcome step toward addressing Gaza’s humanitarian crisis. "I cannot understand how anyone can boycott a humanitarian effort," he added. "If those people in the U.N. care so much about the humanitarian crisis, they should take part in these efforts, not boycott them."