Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Israel

New reports reveal IDF hit Iranian military facility in Syria during 'unusual' raid

The IDF reportedly took 2 to 4 Iranians into custody during the raid on the Masyaf facility

By Peter Aitken Fox News
Published
close
Israel reportedly hit Iranian weapons facilities in Syria that support Hezbollah Video

Israel reportedly hit Iranian weapons facilities in Syria that support Hezbollah

Overnight Israeli airstrikes have killed 18 people and wounded 37 others in western Syria, Syrian Health Minister Hassan al-Ghabbash said Monday during a visit to one of the sites. (Courtesy: Reuters)

Join Fox News for access to this content
Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.
Please enter a valid email address.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.

Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) special forces raided an Iranian weapons facility in Syria shortly before a series of strikes in the region, killing at least 18 people and wounding dozens of others, according to reports.

Initial reports did not indicate that any Israeli troops had been on the ground during the operation, but The Times of Israel cited opposition Syrian TV revealing that Israeli helicopters hovered over the ground while special forces descended by rope.

The IDF special forces clashed with forces on the ground, killing a number of Syrians and capturing up to four Iranians. The U.S.-owned Arabic-language Al Hurra network noted that the intensity of the raids and the death toll were "unusual."

The Syrian foreign ministry condemned the attack as "blatant aggression," saying nearby residential areas had "material damage." 

HARRIS' SUPPORT FOR PALESTINIAN STATE REWARDS TERRORISM, EXPERTS WARN

Syria claimed that the strike hit a scientific research center, but the opposition reported that the facilities belonged to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) dedicated to developing ballistic missiles and drones.

Lebanon hezbollah Iran

A burnt area in the aftermath of what Syrian state media reported was an Israeli strike in Masyaf, Hama province, Syria, Sept. 9, 2024.  (Reuters/Firas Makdesi)

The nature of the facility remains in contention, however. Western officials have long asserted the facility serves as a weapons manufacturing plant that produces chemical weapons like sarin gas. Syrian authorities have denied these allegations and maintain the facility is purely a scientific research center. 

Syrian state news agency SANA reported that the attack happened at around 11:20 p.m. local time but added few details about the facilities. But regional intelligence sources said a major military research center for chemical weapons near Masyaf had been hit several times, Reuters reported. 

HEZBOLLAH RELIES ON ‘SOPHISTICATED’ TUNNEL SYSTEM BACKED BY IRAN, NORTH KOREA IN FIGHT AGAINST ISRAEL

Hezbollah attack

Israeli security forces and medics transport casualties along with local residents at a site where Hezbollah hit an Israeli village where children were playing soccer July 27, 2024. (Alaa Marey/AFP via Getty Images)

A senior regional military source close to Iran and Syria denied the accounts, maintaining the facility was purely for research purposes.

Iran's foreign ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani said Tehran strongly condemned the "criminal attack" in Syria.

Tehran IRGC hezbollah

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani speaks at a press conference in Tehran, Iran, Jan. 8, 2024.  (Shadati/Xinhua via Getty Images)

"We do not confirm what was reported by media outlets linked to the Zionist regime (Israel) about an attack on an Iranian center or a center under Iran's protection," he said during a news conference in response to a question about the attack.

Researcher Eva J. Koulouriotis claimed on social media platform X that the IDF first hit roads leading to the facility, and special forces entered the facility and extracted equipment and documents before destroying it and withdrawing. 

IDF UNINTENTIONALLY KILLED TURKISH AMERICAN CITIZEN DURING RIOT, ISRAEL CONFIRMS

Koulouriotis added that the facility had provided logistical support for Hezbollah and its activities in Lebanon, which marks the raid as a significant counterstrike against the terrorist group, which has attacked Israel since Oct. 7. 

Hezbollah weapons facility

People inspect a damaged area in the aftermath of what Syrian state media reported was an Israeli strike in Masyaf, Hama province, Syria, Sept. 9, 2024.  (Reuters/Firas Makdesi)

Israel and Hezbollah have maintained a slow but deliberate exchange of attacks over the intervening months. The IDF in late August launched heavy airstrikes on Hezbollah positions across Lebanon as a preemptive strike, claiming Hezbollah had prepared to attack Israeli territory. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Israel also holds Hezbollah responsible for a missile strike in July that killed a dozen children and teens. It responded with a strike that hit Hezbollah targets in Lebanon. 

Reuters contributed to this report. 

Peter Aitken is a Fox News Digital reporter with a focus on national and global news. 