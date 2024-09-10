IDF unintentionally killed Turkish-American citizen during riot, Israel confirms

The Israel Defense Forces confirmed Tuesday that Aysenur Ezgi Eygi, a 26-year-old activist from Seattle, was killed on Friday following a demonstration against Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank.

"The inquiry found that it is highly likely that she was hit indirectly and unintentionally by IDF fire which was not aimed at her, but aimed at the key instigator of the riot," the IDF said in a statement.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.