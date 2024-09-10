Expand / Collapse search
Israel

IDF unintentionally killed Turkish-American citizen during riot, Israel confirms

Aysenur Ezgi Eygi, 26, was from Seattle, Washington

Greg Norman By Greg Norman Fox News
Published
The Israel Defense Forces confirmed Tuesday that Aysenur Ezgi Eygi, a 26-year-old activist from Seattle, was killed on Friday following a demonstration against Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank.

"The inquiry found that it is highly likely that she was hit indirectly and unintentionally by IDF fire which was not aimed at her, but aimed at the key instigator of the riot," the IDF said in a statement.

Aysenur Ezgi Eygi

This undated family photo provided by the International Solidarity Movement on Friday, Sept. 6, shows Aysenur Ezgi Eygi of Seattle.  (Courtesy of the Eygi family/International Solidarity Movement via AP)

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

