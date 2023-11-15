Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Israel

Netanyahu's wife writes Jill Biden a letter urging her to save 'suffering' Hamas child hostages

Sara Netanyahu tells Biden 32 children have been ‘brutally torn’ from their families

Greg Norman By Greg Norman Fox News
Published
close
Jack Keane: Hamas' massacre on Oct. 7 'intended' to spur violent response Video

Jack Keane: Hamas' massacre on Oct. 7 'intended' to spur violent response

Gen. Jack Keane joined 'The Faulkner Focus' to discuss the media's double standard on covering the Israel-Hamas war as the IDF continues its war in Gaza. 

The wife of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has written a letter Wednesday to first lady Jill Biden, urging her to call for the "immediate release" of child hostages who are "suffering" in the captivity of Hamas terrorists. 

Sara Netanyahu opened her plea by saying that "I’m writing to you not only as Bibi’s wife but first and foremost as a mother." 

"For over a month now, 32 children have been held kidnapped in Gaza, brutally torn from their parents and their homes," Netanyahu said. "These children are surely suffering from untold trauma, not only by being kidnapped, but having witnessed the brutal murder of their parents and siblings on that horrific October 7th." 

Netanyahu said one hostage taken by Hamas was pregnant and gave birth to her child in the presence of the terrorist group. 

LIVE UPDATES: ISRAEL AT WAR WITH HAMAS 

Sara Netnayhu and Jill Biden split

Sara Netanyahu, left, has written a letter to first lady Jill Biden about the hostage situation in the Gaza Strip. (Amir Levy/Getty Images/AP/Andrew Harnik)

"You can only imagine, as I do, what must be going through that young mother’s mind as she is being held with her newborn by these murderers," she wrote to Biden. 

Netanyahu also described how one of the hostages was a 10-month-old child, who was "kidnapped before he learned how to walk or talk." 

ISRAELI TROOPS ENTER AL-SHIFA HOSPITAL AFTER KILLING HAMAS TERRORISTS IN GATE-SIDE FIREFIGHT 

Israel teddy bear display

An off-duty Israeli soldier walks by an installation of blindfolded giant teddy bears adorned with photos of Israelis held captive in Gaza, in Tel Aviv, Israel, in late October. (AP/Oded Balilty)

"We must speak out on behalf of these children," she said. "We must call for the immediate release of them and all those being held. We must demand the Red Cross visit them immediately. They have yet to do so." 

Netanyahu concluded her message by saying that "this nightmare that began over a month ago must end" and "these children need our help." 

Photos of the deceased or missing Israelis

A person looks at a wall displaying pictures of people still held hostage in Gaza, on Oct. 26, 2023 in Tel Aviv, Israel. (Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

She also sent additional letters to the wife of French President Emmanuel Macron, to the wife of British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and to the wives of other leaders. 

Fox News' Dana Karni contributed to this report. 

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.