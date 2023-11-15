Israel executes 'precise and targeted operation' inside al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza

Israel Defense Forces said troops killed Hamas terrorists and encountered explosive devices and terror cells during its "precise and targeted operation" at the al-Shifa Hospital.

The area of the hospital where the operation is taking place was decided upon by intelligence indicating Hamas activity was coming from the area, the IDF said.

Before entering, troops discovered explosive devices and terrorist cells, which prompted an "engagement" that left Hamas terrorists dead, according to the IDF.

A Hamas training camp containing terror tunnel shafts, classrooms, intelligence material and dozens of weapons, including rockets and loaded RPGs, was located in the area on Tuesday by Israeli forces.

In addition, the IDF said it struck two terrorists with a UAV after it identified a terrorist cell exiting a building with an anti-tank missile launching post in the northern Gaza Strip. The terrorists were carrying suspected IEDs, which were planted in the area.

Fox News' Dana Karni contributed to this report.