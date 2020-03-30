Expand / Collapse search
Netanyahu goes into quarantine after aide tests positive for coronavirus

By Travis Fedschun | Fox News
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is going into self-quarantine after an aide tested positive for the coronavirus, his office confirmed Monday to Fox News.

The prime minister’s office said Netanyahu and his staff will go into quarantine, “until the epidemiological investigation regarding his adviser is completed.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

