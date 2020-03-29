Canadian PM Justin Trudeau's wife, Sophie, recovers from coronavirus, says 'feeling so much better'

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

The wife of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Saturday she has recovered from coronavirus, weeks after falling ill from the virus that has sickened hundreds of thousands across the globe.

Trudeau's office announced on March 12 that Sophie Grégoire Trudeau had tested positive for COVID-19 after she fell ill upon returning from a trip to London.

"I am feeling so much better and have received the all clear from my physician and Ottawa Public Health," she said in a statement shared to Facebook.

The prime minister and his family have been in self-isolation at home since then. He and their three children didn't show symptoms.

"From the bottom of my heart, I want to say thank you to everyone who reached out to me with their well wishes. And to everyone who is suffering right now, I send you all my love," his wife said on Facebook.

Justin Trudeau has been giving daily news conferences outside his residence and suggested Saturday he would continue to work from home to set an example for Canadians who are being asked to stay at home.

"These are challenging times. I know it’s not easy to be alone – we are all social beings, me included! But just because we’re increasing the physical distance between us doesn’t mean we have to do the same emotionally," Grégoire Trudeau said Saturday. "From social media to a simple phone call, there are so many ways for us to stay connected while we’re apart and actually deepen our relationships."

As of Sunday, Canada had 5,655 COVID-19 cases and 61 deaths, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Ontario, Canada's most populous province, said Saturday it is prohibiting gatherings of five people or more.

The order does not apply to households with five or more people, and funerals will be permitted with up to 10 people at one time.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford said if the virus is to be stopped, extraordinary measures are needed to ensure physical distancing. The province has already closed all nonessential services.

Quebec announced police checkpoints in eight regions outside the province's major cities where the population is deemed more at risk.

Quebec Deputy Premier Genevieve Guilbault said that only essential travel will be allowed in those areas and that provincial police have also set up checkpoints near the Canada-U.S. border to intercept snowbirds coming back to Quebec to ensure they understand there is a 14-day quarantine.

