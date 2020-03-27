Boris Johnson tests positive for coronavirus

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Boris Johnson, the British prime minister, has revealed he tested positive for coronavirus.

In a video message posted to his Twitter account Friday, he explained he had developed "mild symptoms" over the last 24 hours -- "a temperature and a persistent cough."

"On the advice of the chief medical officer I have taken a test. That has come out positive, so, I am working from home," Johnson said. "I’m self-isolating. And that’s entirely the right thing to do."

"But, be in no doubt that I can continue thanks to the wizardry of modern technology to communicate with all my top team to lead the national fight back against coronavirus," he added.

His diagnosis comes just a couple of days after Prince Charles also revealed a positive test.

