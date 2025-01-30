Netanyahu furious about chaotic handover of Israeli hostages from Hamas

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu dropped the hammer in response to what he described as "shocking scenes" when terrorists released hostages on Thursday.

Terrorists released Israeli and Thai hostages on Thursday, but Israeli President Isaac Herzog noted in a post on X that "the scenes of abuse and terror towards the hostages as they were transferred to the Red Cross were horrifying …"

Netanyahu responded by ordering a delay in the planned release of terrorists, demanding assurance regarding the release of hostages, but the prime minister's office later indicated that the demand had been satisfied.

"Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, together with Defense Minister Israel Katz, has ordered that the release of the terrorists slated to be released today be delayed until the safe exit of our hostages in the next phases is assured. Israel demands that the mediators see to this," the office noted on X.

But it later seemed to indicate that the issue had been resolved, stating, "Pursuant to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's demand, the mediators have conveyed a commitment, according to which the safe exit of our hostages who are due to be released in the next phases has been assured." It added, "Israel insists that the lessons be learned and that strict care be taken in the next phases regarding the safe return of our hostages."

Netanyahu had indicated there were "shocking scenes" when the hostages were released.

"I view with utmost severity the shocking scenes during the release of our hostages. This is additional proof of the inconceivable brutality of the Hamas terrorist organization," Netanyahu noted, according to the prime minister's office. "I demand that the mediators make certain that such terrible scenes do not recur, and guarantee the safety of our hostages. Whoever dares to harm our hostages will pay the price."

Terrorists perpetrated a heinous attack against Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, slaughtering, kidnapping, and raping victims.

Israel responded by launching a war effort to wipe out Hamas.

The release of hostages on Thursday came amid a ceasefire agreement.