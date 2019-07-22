Expand / Collapse search
Navy
Navy identifies sailor who went overboard last week in Arabian Sea

Frank Miles
By Frank Miles, Lucas Tomlinson | Fox News
U.S. Naval Forces Central Command Public Affairs Office told Fox News that Aviation Electronics Technician 2nd Class Slayton Saldana was the sailor listed as Duty Status Whereabouts Unknown (DUSTWUN). (Navy)

The Navy identified the sailor who went overboard last week from the aircraft carrier Abraham Lincoln, prompting a search in the Arabian Sea.

The U.S. Naval Forces Central Command Public Affairs Office told Fox News that Aviation Electronics Technician 2nd Class Slayton Saldana was listed as Duty Status Whereabouts Unknown (DUSTWUN).

The Navy told Fox News that Saldana had been assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 5, which is part of Carrier Air Wing 7.

Saldana, a Virginia native, enlisted in the Navy in April 2015.

He had served with HSC 5 since last July, and was promoted to E-5 earlier this year.

Before then, he had served aboard the USS Iwo Jima.

The Abraham Lincoln was routed to the Arabian Sea in recent weeks in what U.S. officials say is a move aimed at deterrence amid heightened tensions between the U.S. and Iran.

Last week the Fifth Fleet said multiple ships had been conducting a search-and-rescue operation.

