US sailor on USS Abraham Lincoln goes overboard in Arabian Sea, search operation underway

A U.S. sailor went overboard Wednesday from the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln, prompting a search operation in the Arabian Sea, according to the Fifth Fleet.

The statement Thursday said two U.S. ships, a Spanish frigate and a Pakistani naval ship, are conducting a search-and-rescue operation.

The sailor, whose name was withheld in line with navy policy, has been missing since Wednesday.

The Abraham Lincoln was routed to the Arabian Sea in recent weeks in what U.S. officials say is a deterrence amid heightened tensions between the U.S. and Iran.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.