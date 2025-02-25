NATO nation Poland scrambles air defenses as Russia strikes western Ukraine

NATO ally Poland on Tuesday deployed "military aviation" to its skies in response to strikes Russia launched at Ukrainian towns near the war-torn nation’s western borders.

Warsaw’s Operational Command confirmed in a post on X that Polish airspace was not violated in the attacks and that the long-range Russian strikes had ceased by Tuesday afternoon, though it is not the first time a NATO nation has had to scramble warplanes to counter Russian threats in recent weeks.

While Russia has long employed a brutal campaign of aerial bombardments to hit Ukraine, including long-range strikes, the last attacks came one day after a U.S. nuclear-capable B-52 bomber reportedly flew from the U.K. to Estonia before circling back by way of Latvia, Lithuania and Poland — all of which border Russia, Ukraine or both.

Reports suggested the bomber, which was flanked by F-35s and F-A18 fighter jets, flew over the Estonian capital city of Tallin to mark Estonia’s Independence Day, though it also coincided with the third anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Ukraine’s air force on Tuesday said on Telegram that Russia had fired some 213 drones and seven missiles into Ukraine. Six of the missiles and 133 drones were reportedly shot down.

The attack also came just days after Russia launched its largest-ever drone strike against Ukraine, firing 267 UAV’s across Ukraine, according to the Ukrainian Air Force.

Poland said it "is constantly monitoring the situation in the territory of Ukraine and remains in constant readiness to ensure the security of Polish airspace."

Warsaw also pledged an additional $210 million in military aid to Ukraine on Tuesday, its 46th military aid package since the invasion began, bringing its support to roughly $4 billion in aid.

Polish Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz did not confirm what arms would be included in the package, though he did note it will encompass training for troops.

"We will train the Ukrainian military," the minister said, reported the Kyiv Independent. "Out of 80-90,000 soldiers trained by the EU countries, Poland has trained about a third – 28,000 soldiers."

Western leaders and allied nations, like Japan and Turkey, on Monday descended upon Kyiv for a summit in support of Ukraine on the third anniversary of the start of the war.

According to a post on X by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday, "Over 40 leaders of states, institutions, and international organizations, both in person and online, have reaffirmed their support for Ukraine and Ukrainians."

"New aid packages have been announced: weapons, air defense systems, financial and humanitarian assistance, investments in defense production, and sanctions against the aggressor," he added.

Zelenskyy’s post was accompanied by the flags of 36 other nations who were represented at the summit, and notably, the American flag was not listed, highlighting the divisions that have erupted between Kyiv and Washington since the Trump administration re-entered the White House.

Though special envoy to Ukraine and Russia, retired Lt. General Keith Kellogg, was in Ukraine last week and met with Zelenskyy, it does not appear any American representative was present for the summit.

The only other NATO nations not to attend the summit were Portugal, North Macedonia and Hungary, while non-NATO nations like Austria, Ireland and Malta were present.

"Our unity with all who value freedom and life remains unshakable," Zelenskyy said. "Support for Ukraine does not stop, and together we are bringing closer the day when true peace for Ukraine will be restored. We thank everyone who stands with Ukraine and our people."