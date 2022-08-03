Mystery Chile sinkhole opens up near underground mine

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Stunning images have emerged of a massive sinkhole that has opened up near an underground mining operation in northern Chile.

The sinkhole, which Chilean officials estimate is 105 feet wide and 210 feet deep, first appeared Saturday.

"Upon detection, the area was immediately isolated and the relevant regulatory authorities notified," Lundin Mining, a Canadian company that owns the site, said in a statement. "There has been no impact to personnel, equipment or infrastructure."

The company also said the sinkhole has remained "stable since detection."

"The Alcaparrosa mine, which is part of the Minera Ojos del Salado operations, is continuously monitored and no movement has been detected related to the surficial sinkhole," it added.

It is not immediately clear why the sinkhole opened up.

Chile's National Service of Geology and Mining, also called Sernageomin, said its staff has visited the site to collect information and prepare a technical report.

"Professionals from the Regional Directorate and from the central level of Sernageomin toured the area verifying what had happened, to see if there were any cracks, and entered the mine to see its real state," said David Montenegro, its national director.