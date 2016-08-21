Motorcycle suicide bombing in north Cameroon kills 3

A local official says a suicide bomber has detonated explosives at a Cameroon market near the border with Nigeria, killing at least three people and injuring at least 11 others.

Cameroon's Far North region governor, Midjiyawa Bakary, says a young man suspected to be from Nigeria detonated his explosives after riding into the market in Mora on his motorcycle at high speed.

The governor says three people were seriously injured and rushed to the local hospital before being transferred to another town for specialized care.

An investigation has been opened.

The Nigeria-based Boko Haram pledged allegiance to the Islamic State group last year. Since then, its members have stepped up attacks in Cameroon and other neighboring countries that are helping Nigeria's military to try to defeat the extremists.